A man indicted in federal court on gun possession charges pleaded guilty in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

The defendant, Chris Perez Calica Jr., 28, appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo for a change-of-plea hearing.

Calica admitted to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No plea agreement was offered prior to the court accepting his guilty plea.

According to court documents, on Aug. 30, 2018, Calica had in his possession a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver after having been convicted of a prior crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

It was said in court that he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Local case

According to Post files, Calica was arrested in 2018 and charged in the Superior Court of Guam with third-degree felony counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possessing a firearm with no identification.

An August 2018 magistrate's complaint states officers heard a honking sound coming from a vehicle at the Compadres Mall as they patrolled in the early morning hours while traveling along the Harmon Loop Road in Dededo.

The document states when police located the vehicle, which was parked in front of the Winning Star game room, Calica was found sitting in the driver's seat and "hitting his head against the steering wheel, causing the horn to activate."

The complaint further states that when police officers asked Calica to exit the vehicle and he complied, an officer noticed Calica began to cry and there appeared to be a revolver sitting on the passenger's seat.

Calica told officers the firearm was real, he had no identification for it and that there was also methamphetamine and a glass pipe in the vehicle.

GPD allegedly found "several clear plastic baggies" containing a crystal-like substance in a pouch between the driver's seat and the center console, court documents state.

Calica told police he found the firearm at a ranch in Dededo.

Months before his August 2018 case, Calica in June 2018 had pleaded guilty to a felony.