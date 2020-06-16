Felon: 'My addiction to meth has caused me much terrible trouble and pain'

Vincent John Meno will be released from prison today after being sentenced to time served in his case before the District Court of Guam.

He admitted he’d been a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“My actions in the past that led me here to the choices I made in my life, my addiction to meth has caused me much terrible trouble and pain in my life and my family that I dearly love,” said Meno, during Monday’s hearing before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

He told the court he accepts responsibility for his crime and asked his family for forgiveness.

Meno got 24 months with credit for the time he has spent behind bars. He was also placed on three years of supervised release.

In September 2017, Meno was found in possession of a Kel-Tec CNC Industries Inc. P-3AT .380-caliber pistol and six assorted rounds of .380-caliber ammunition, Post files state.

Between 2003 and 2014 Meno was arrested on various charges including assault, terrorizing, family violence, robbery, possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit robbery and criminal facilitation.