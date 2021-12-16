Henry Salinas Alvendia, a former officer with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, denied that he illegally possessed guns and drugs during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Alvendia, 48, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charges in the indictment handed down against him.

He was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as third-degree felonies, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Alvendia was convicted in federal court of accepting bribes and spent a year at a federal correctional institution in Oregon. He was on probation when officers arrested him on Dec. 2.

The U.S. Probation Office wants Alvendia’s supervised release in his federal case to be revoked following this latest arrest, according to documents filed in the District Court of Guam on Dec. 13.

He allegedly asked the arresting officer to "help him out" because he was a felon, and did not want to go back to prison, probation stated.

During a search, officers found a shotgun, rifle, multiple rounds for the firearms, plastic baggies, a digital scale and plastic straws with methamphetamine, documents state.

Alvendia is scheduled to appear back in federal court on Dec. 21.