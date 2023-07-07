Felon pleads guilty to gun, attempted meth possession

A felon pleaded guilty to charges relating to the illegal possession of guns and a package which contained about two pounds of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday afternoon, Melvin John Salas Naputi pleaded guilty in the District Court of Guam to attempted possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to his plea agreement, in 2011 Naputi pleaded guilty to two separate cases stemming from the possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In August 2018, U.S. Marshals executed a federal arrest warrant at a hotel room where Naputi was staying with his girlfriend, documents state, and the Marshals found drugs, including meth and cocaine, as well as paraphernalia and packaging material. Authorities also found several weapons and ammunition, documents state.

Naputi's girlfriend told officers the drugs, guns and ammunition belonged to Naputi.

A package intercepted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in April 2021, found to contain about two pounds of 100% pure meth, was linked to Naputi. The package, after being intercepted and the drugs replaced with a sham substance, was delivered to a Mangilao residence, where the package was breached.

Law enforcement entered the residence. Naputi was identified before he "climbed out of a window and ran away," leaving behind a backpack, cellphones, his vehicle and the package, documents state.

Authorities found the package in a bedroom, along with $24,075 in cash, plastic baggies, three scales, calibration weights, 1.8 pounds of meth and a nasal spray bottle in Naputi's bag. In his vehicle, $56,000 was found in a plastic bag and $15,010 was found in another bag.

Federal authorities were able to obtain samples of DNA from Naputi's vehicle.

"The contents of Naputi's phone were extracted, revealing drug conversations," according to the plea agreement.

Naputi, who was charged in connection to the incidents in January, is set to be sentenced Oct. 5. He faces 15 years to life in prison for the attempted possession charge and 15 years maximum for the firearm and ammunition charge.