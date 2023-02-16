A man previously convicted five times was charged again in connection to sexually assaulting a woman and not obeying a restraining order.

On Feb. 3, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a 42-year-old woman's walk-in complaint at the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct. The woman accused Joseph Anthony Flores Lujan, 48, of contacting her after she obtained a restraining order against him, according to a magistrate's complaint filed Saturday in the Superior Court of Guam.

After the complaint was made, police confirmed the restraining order was issued on Dec. 29, 2022, and "prohibited defendant from coming within 500 feet of (victim) or harassing (victim)."

The woman said Lujan knew of the order, but was still calling her daily, saying he would come to her residence. The complaint further describes an incident, on Feb. 3, when the woman's purse went missing.

"Defendant texted asking if she found her purse," according to the complaint.

The woman also accused Lujan of sexually assaulting her on Nov. 21, 2022, prior to the protective order being filed.

"Defendant came home from drinking and asked for sex where she said 'no' before a struggle ensued," the complaint stated, before alleging Lujan used force to sexually assault the woman.

The woman talked to the police again on Feb. 10 and said she received five calls from him that day and six the day before.

"(Victim) said she got voicemails as well from defendant's phone number on Feb. 9, 2023. Defendant is heard talking with someone and says, 'Tonight, I'm going to kill my girl, bro. You're f---ing dying tonight,'" the complaint stated.

The woman told police she was fearful Lujan is following her and that she's concerned about her welfare.

Lujan was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as second-degree felonies, advanced stalking as a second-degree felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony and two counts of violation of a court order as a misdemeanor.

Lengthy criminal history

Lujan's criminal history, according to the Office of the Attorney General, includes convictions for theft of a motor vehicle in 2000; resisting arrest in 2004; criminal mischief in 2005; assault, kidnapping, terrorizing and family violence in 2006; theft by receiving in 2017; and assault on a peace officer in 2019.

According to Post files, Lujan's 2017 conviction came after a house in Astumbo was raided by a SWAT team that found Lujan in possession of an estimated $10,000 worth of stolen items.