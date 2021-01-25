The Federal Emergency Management Agency is accepting applications for its 2021 Youth Preparedness Council.

Teens in grades 8-11 can apply to the YPC for an opportunity to join FEMA in encouraging emergency preparedness, FEMA stated in a press release. Teens serve on the YPC for two years.

As part of the YPC, members can build leadership skills and represent their schools and communities. They also share their perspectives, feedback, and opinions with FEMA. The YPC gives youth the chance to meet peers from across the country and work on projects, such as preparedness fairs for their communities. A virtual summit in July gives members a chance to meet each other and hear from FEMA experts.

The application period closes March 7.

All applications can be emailed to jaimie.cruz@ghs.guam.gov or dropped off at the Offices of Homeland Security and Civil Defense in Agana Heights.