Guam has been approved to receive medical help from the federal government, including two intensivists, 15 nurses and four respiratory therapists.

Charles Esteves, Office of Civil Defense administrator, said they received the approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency over the weekend. This first team is part of Phase 1.

“They’ll be here for no more than 30 days,” Esteves said. “In that 30-days, we need to secure some long-term solutions.”

FEMA also approved a team as part of Phase 2, which will be called upon depending on patient loads once the initial team is operating at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The Phase 2 team includes four physician intensivists, 36 critical care nurses, and eight respiratory therapists, according to Esteves. These numbers include the initial team.

The date of Phase 1 team’s arrival hasn’t been confirmed but once here, they will assist the Guam Memorial Hospital with what’s become a growing number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

To assist with getting the federal medical team settled in and find long-term solutions is Jonathan Bartlett, regional Emergency Coordinator at Department of Health and Human Services. He arrived Monday night.

Bartlett will serve as a technical advisor who will assist by approving or gaining approval for resources and coordinating shipments of the resources Guam’s requested via FEMA, HHS, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Esteves said. His objectives are to:

• Assist with integration of Department of Defense forces at GMH, and lay the framework for a successful mission.

• Meet with key health partners, including GMH administration, State Surgeon Cell, Homeland Security, and Physicians Advisory Group) to discuss Contracting for medical support and identifying steps to take to enable a contract within 30 days.

At last count, there were 38 COVID-19 patients at the hospital and four were in the intensive care unit.

GMH administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas has long noted the shortage of nurses will hamper efforts to expand the hospital’s capabilities. And while they’ve made some headway in hiring nurses as well as other hospital medical staff, there also have been retirements and resignations.