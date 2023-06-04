FEMA assists 250 households, provides nearly $43,000 in aid

On the first day the Disaster Recovery Center was open at Guam Community College, Federal Emergency Management Agency responders helped 250 households.

“Many came to the center to register, as most have no power ... to call or register online,” Veronica Verde, FEMA public affairs officer, told The Guam Daily Post on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center opened its doors to the public at noon, and it didn’t go without some issues.

“There were connectivity challenges, but we were able to help 250 households,” Verde said.

A total of 9,291 island residents affected by Typhoon Mawar had applied as of Sunday morning, FEMA reported, and the total individual assistance approved was $42,997.35.

“We heard individuals describe damage to their household and personal property,” Verde said.

Two additional Disaster Recovery Centers are in the process of being opened. Verde reminded individuals that assistance can be sought in a variety of ways and that they shouldn’t wait to clean up.

“You don’t have to come to a Disaster Recovery Center to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-3362 or through disasterassistance.gov. Don’t wait to clean up. Call your insurance. Register with FEMA within seven to 10 days, or sooner. A FEMA inspector will visit the applicant to verify losses (and) provide needed documentation. After the FEMA inspection, within seven to 10 days the applicant will receive a letter of eligibility,” Verde said.