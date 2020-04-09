FEMA federal medical reinforcements en route

Two federal medical strike teams with about 24 nurses and doctors are en route to Guam, said Delegate Michael San Nicolas.

The assistance comes as local officials discuss increasing local hospital capacity. The governor's medical advisory group anticipates the number of COVID-19 patients will increase beyond Guam's 250-bed capacity by later this month, and peak in June. The number of beds available between Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City and the GMH Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Heights is 350 - but the shortage of nurses to monitor those beds as needed reduces that capacity by 100, officials have said.

The governor, on Wednesday, said they are expecting assistance from the federal government, which is bringing in a medical team to help the 5,000 U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt sailors. She said they'll also be available to augment local health professionals.

The dozens of doctors and nurses announced by San Nicolas is made possible through the Federal Emergency Management Administration though Health and Human Services to assist with treating COVID-19.

Additionally two 50-bed stations are deployed to Guam to increase bed capacity.

The National Stockpile has programmed over 18,000 N95 masks, over 43,000 gloves, over 7,000 gowns, and over 1,000 face shields.

"Once again FEMA gallantly comes to the rescue of our island during times of crisis, and we the people of Guam are extremely grateful for the added manpower and resources to reinforce the heroic efforts of our medical front lines," San Nicolas said.

