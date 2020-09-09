Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Wednesday night announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency's approval of Guam's request for a $22.6 million grant, which will fund 75% of the $400 weekly lost wages benefit for some 25,000 island workers.

The FEMA funds will cover the federal share of $300 per worker for three weeks, from July 26 to Aug. 15.

The remaining 25%, or $100 per worker, will be shouldered by the government of Guam.

The total cost to GovGuam is about $7.5 million, which can be covered by pandemic funds already given to Guam.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero tasked Dell'Isola to apply for the Lost Wages Assistance program, which Trump ordered weeks back.

This came after the expiration of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation that provided an additional $600 a week to anyone receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance of up to $345 a week.

"Our COVID-19 response is more than flattening the curve and stabilizing our hospitalization rate, but also providing aid to our families who have lost work and wages," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement Wednesday night.

The governor thanked Dell’Isola and his team, and Office of Civil Defense Administrator Charles Esteves, "for ensuring our application made a strong case for Guam."

"The signed acceptance of the approval will be sent to FEMA today," the governor said.

Guam joins 44 other states that have been approved for the program, Labor said.

Each approved state and territory is liable for fraudulent claims and over-payments, Labor said. This was one of Labor's initial concerns with the program.

Some 25,000 displaced workers will soon receive the additional $400 weekly benefit, on top of the up to $345 a week in PUA they are receiving.

No additional application

Guam Labor said it is currently working with its software vendor on the logistics of how the new payment can be automated into the system for unemployment applicants.

There should be no additional application requirements for qualified claimants, Labor said.

The department said it will release information as the program progresses and as the money is loaded.

To be eligible for the additional assistance, individuals must receive at least $100 a week from PUA.

The length of the program is dependent on FEMA’s availability of funds and will be determined by FEMA on a weekly basis.

For Guam, the total LWA cost will be $30 million. That's $1,200 for each of the estimated 25,000 workers for three weeks' benefits.

That's additional funds that will circulate in the local economy.

Guam Department of Labor has already drawn down $509 million of federal funds for PUA and FPUC.

With the new grant, Guam Labor brings $531.6 million of federal funds to help the island’s displaced workers get through this crisis.

$26.1M new payouts

An additional $26.1 million in pandemic unemployment benefits, plus taxes, is being paid out for cleared claims filed through July 29, according to Guam Labor's special projects coordinator Hannah Cho.

The latest payments, batched this week, are projected to hit the banks by next week.

Of the latest amount, $24 million is for PUA and FPUC, while $2.1 million is for taxes, Cho said.

To date, Guam Labor has paid out $321.5 million in PUA and FPUC, with $28.6 million going to taxes, for a total of $350 million, Cho said.

That amount is part of the $511 million that the U.S. Department of Labor has so far released in three installments for Guam's unemployment programs.

That's more than half of the $924 million budget that Guam Labor requested.

61,654 claims

As of Wednesday, unemployment claims under the PUA program reached 61,654, based on data from Labor.

The number is far more than Labor's initial estimates of 38,000 workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes claims from self-employed individuals and from workers who were laid off, furloughed or had their hours cut, based on the reporting of employers on hireguam.com.

Labor has not released the latest data, because of some technical issues.