FEMA holding hiring fair in March

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will hold a logistics hiring cadre, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 15 at the University of Guam, according to an announcement from FEMA.

The primary mission of the logistics cadre is to deliver the right resources, at the right place and at the right time, to support state, local, tribal governments and territories. Logistics delivers critical commodities and manufactured housing units to provide support during disaster operations.

There are eight logistics distribution centers strategically located in and outside the continental United States to provide rapid logistical support. Also, logistics has established commercial contracts and agreements with multiple public and private sector partners to provide additional support, the release stated.

The cadre's responsibilities will be resourcing and distribution of inventory, coordinating and organizing the delivery of FEMA assets as required by mission needs. Candidates should have strong computer skills, to include competency in Adobe and Microsoft Office Suite.

According to FEMA, important details of the reservist program requirements include:

• Being available to deploy on 24-hour notice, a minimum of 275 days per year, unless on preapproved reservist and unpaid leave, for up to 90 days per year.

• Availability for deployment does not guarantee that you will be deployed.

• This is a temporary, intermittent, on-call work schedule position during declared disasters, not a full-time job.

• FEMA reservists fall under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

FEMA clarified that standard deployment lengths within logistics range from 30 days to more than 90 days. Reservists can be deployed anywhere in the United States and the territories.

Application process

To apply, candidates must submit a resume in advance to fema-logisticscadre-recruitment@fema.dhs.gov or bring a current resume to the hiring fair at UOG.

Interviews may be conducted on site, or applicants may be asked to participate in an interview later.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older and possess a high school diploma or GED. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes fingerprinting and a credit check. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment.

Federal resume writing webinar

To help prepare applicants for the hiring fair, FEMA will be hosting a federal resume writing webinar March 9, from 9–10:30 a.m. Register for the free webinar at https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_kv4Q0mDiTfKLhbyLxmWOqg.