FEMA hosting job fair today in Hagåtña

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking to fill a number of temporary positions with local workers as the island continues to recover from Typhoon Mawar.

"FEMA is looking for local hires in Guam with experience in several areas including civil rights, environmental, historic preservation, external affairs, Human Resources, interagency recover coordination, logistics, operations, planning and public assistance," the Joint Information Center stated in a press release.

The positions are temporary and will last for periods of up to 120 days, with the possibility of extension based on the needs of the disaster.

According to FEMA, the local hire program is granted under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

"Local hire employees help FEMA respond to, recover from and mitigate all hazards by performing a variety of emergency management functions which are not limited to disaster survivor assistance, conducting assessments and providing administrative, financial and logistical support," FEMA stated on the website usajobs.gov.

The compensation for the available positions ranges from $16.16 to $47.22 an hour, according to FEMA.

FEMA is seeking 200 applications and will close the application period once it hits the quota, or on July 17.

A job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Guam Museum for residents to submit their documents and learn more about the program.

"Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and FEMA hiring managers will be present to discuss open positions and answer questions," FEMA said in the release.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, a high school graduate or possess a GED, be a U.S. citizen and pass a background investigation to qualify.