FEMA provides $3.2M to cover quarantine hotel costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted Guam Homeland Security – Office of Civil Defense $3.2 million to provide temporary sheltering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Funds will reimburse expenses used to quarantine passengers who entered Guam by sea and air, a precautionary measure to prevent potentially infected individuals from spreading COVID-19. The award covers costs incurred for hotel room rentals, meals, laundry and other incidentals.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program will provide GHS-OCD the initial $3.2 million of the $4.2 million expedited project. Additional funding will be reimbursed upon submission of documentation supporting further expenditures.

The governor, during her state of the island address on Monday night, discussed the importance of having established quarantine quarters for inbound travelers.

"Lacking the authority to close our Guam International Airport, we established the first mandatory quarantine for foreign travelers in recent history—long before other states like Hawaii followed suit," she stated. "To date, 41% of our cases this year have been identified in quarantine."

The policy for quarantined passengers has evolved and currently inbound passengers are brought from the airport to the hotel for quarantine. They have the option of getting tested for COVID-19 on the sixth day of quarantine if they haven't had any symptoms. If passengers test negative they can complete the remainder of the 14-day quarantine at their home or remain in the hotel. If they test positive they are brought to an isolation facility.

Grants

Public Assistance provides grants to government organizations and certain private nonprofit organizations following a presidential disaster declaration to quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

"FEMA continues working with its partners ─ including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies ─ along with state, tribal and territorial authorities, private sector partners and others to assist, augment and expedite vaccinations in the United States," according to the press release.

"We remain committed to helping Americans in their time of need and will continue to work with our partners to stop the spread of this disease."