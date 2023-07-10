FEMA seeks properties to house those left homeless by typhoon

The federal government wants to put roofs over the heads of disaster survivors and, to do so, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking for property management companies and owners to support the efforts.

FEMA is in search of furnished properties that are ready to be leased, according to the Joint Information Center.

“These properties can include various types, such as vacation rentals, corporate apartments, second homes, single-family homes, cooperatives, condominiums, townhouses and other types of readily fabricated dwellings,” JIC said in a news release.

Local landlords would establish a lease with FEMA and be paid rent based on fair market rental rates identified for Guam by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It's unclear what the duration of lease terms would be. A response from FEMA was pending as of press time Sunday.

However, the JIC release did note property management companies or owners would be responsible for the following:

Establishing a lease agreement with the property owner or apartment manager on behalf of FEMA in accordance with FEMA terms and conditions.

Handling all eviction proceedings.

Ensuring regular documented maintenance and oversight of leased units.

Covering all utilities and providing furnishings for the apartments or single-family homes that they provide.

Providing monthly status reports of all properties leased on behalf of FEMA (informing FEMA within 72 hours of damage, move-outs, vacant units and evictions).

JIC said in the release, “FEMA is also interested in evaluating apartments within multifamily structures that may require moderate repairs and can be restored within four months, including adding accessibility modifications, using federal funding.”

For these types of properties, requirements must be met. The property must have previously been used as a multifamily housing complex and contain two or more rental units, JIC said.

There is no cost for participation.

“Interested parties are required to obtain a unique entity identifier number from the System for Award Management. It may take up to 10 to 15 business days before the registration becomes active in the system,” JIC said in the release.

Banking information, tax identification number, full company name and ownership details are required to register on the system.

An industry day event will be hosted to help interested parties learn more about FEMA’s direct lease, multifamily lease and repair programs and assist with registering on the System for Award Management. Those interested in attending the event must register online by Monday.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Guam Museum in Hagåtña.