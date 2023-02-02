FEMA seeks students to join Youth Preparedness Council

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency is accepting applications for members to join its Youth Preparedness Council, a program that brings together teens from across the nation who are interested and engaged in community preparedness.

According to a release, the council, formed in 2012, also aims to make a difference in communities by completing disaster preparedness projects nationally and locally.

Over the course of a one-year term, council members will collaborate virtually and represent the youth perspective on emergency preparedness and share information with their communities. They also meet with FEMA on a regular basis to provide ongoing input strategies, initiatives and projects throughout the duration of their term.

Guam was previously represented by a council member for the region from 2016-2017, the release stated. Youths across the nation have the opportunity to make a difference and transform the resilience and preparedness of their communities and beyond.

Eligibility

To be eligible, a student must be in grades 8-11, along with one of the following experiences:

• Participated in community activities.

• Served in a leadership role.

• Lived through a disaster and shared their experiences.

• Participated in a preparedness activity or training related to emergency preparedness.

The application period closes March 6, Pacific Standard Time.

For more information, call Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense at 671-475-9600.