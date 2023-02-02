FEMA seeks students to join Youth Preparedness Council

CLEANUP: Simon Sanchez High School students Derek Fabian, left, and Drake Fejerang pressure-wash bleachers at the Dededo Sports Complex baseball field July 14, 2022. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is seeking students to be a part of an upcoming youth preparedness council. Post file photo

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency is accepting applications for members to join its Youth Preparedness Council, a program that brings together teens from across the nation who are interested and engaged in community preparedness.

According to a release, the council, formed in 2012, also aims to make a difference in communities by completing disaster preparedness projects nationally and locally.

Over the course of a one-year term, council members will collaborate virtually and represent the youth perspective on emergency preparedness and share information with their communities. They also meet with FEMA on a regular basis to provide ongoing input strategies, initiatives and projects throughout the duration of their term.

Guam was previously represented by a council member for the region from 2016-2017, the release stated. Youths across the nation have the opportunity to make a difference and transform the resilience and preparedness of their communities and beyond.

Eligibility

To be eligible, a student must be in grades 8-11, along with one of the following experiences:

• Participated in community activities.

• Served in a leadership role.

• Lived through a disaster and shared their experiences.

• Participated in a preparedness activity or training related to emergency preparedness.

The application period closes March 6, Pacific Standard Time.

For more information, call Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense at 671-475-9600.

 
