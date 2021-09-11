The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent more medical personnel to help Guam with the pandemic response, which has been revved up following a surge in COVID-19 numbers.

There have been 3,491 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the last six weeks, or since Aug. 1, roughly 30% of the island's total confirmed cases of 12,034.

Today, two medical technologists or clinical laboratory scientists will be arriving to assist the Guam Public Health Laboratory. Additionally, three five-member teams that will oversee and provide outpatient monoclonal antibody therapy are expected to arrive on Sept. 13, according to a press release.

Two personnel who currently are deployed to Guam and assisting in logistics will remain through Sept. 30.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services requested the additional assistance.

In the last several months, fewer people were getting vaccinated, which led officials to close down the University of Guam Calvo Field House as the primary vaccination clinic on island. Operations were moved to the Micronesia Mall.

However, a surge in positive cases started in August. Guam has seen triple digit numbers, exceeding the 200 count on several days. Officials have since reopened the Field House as a clinic for vaccination efforts and also have ramped up testing efforts.

“Like the rest of the world, we are embattled with the COVID-19 delta variant–a more transmissible strain that continues to thwart our response efforts and affect our way of life,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “While the surge in positive cases within our community is alarming, we are building capacity, and we continue to provide intervention in our collective efforts to diminish the variant’s impact on our fragile healthcare system and save lives.”

To assist with Guam’s continued vaccination efforts, DPHSS officials have also requested 20 vaccinators to help the Guam Community Health Centers and vaccination clinics.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio added, “Every day for the last 18 months and counting, our front liners have demonstrated tireless service to our island. Our administration will do what must be done to support them and ensure that their sacrifices aren’t for naught.”

