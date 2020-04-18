FEMA team on island offering assistance

A mitigation assessment team of eight personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is now on Guam to lend support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three of the eight were already stationed here. The rest were sent after an emergency declaration was issued for Guam. Frank Mansell, the public affairs and mitigation officer for FEMA Region 9, arrived in mid-March and four others arrived on island earlier this week.

"The team's mission is to gather information on the territory and determine what is needed and how we can assist them as a federal agency," Mansell said.

As part of that mission, the team, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, reviewed seven possible sites for potential alternative care facilities.

"ACF is a program whereby we will use whatever we can to look after the projected overflow of patients ... in COVID-secure areas for treatment," he said.

The team sent a list of recommended facilities to the government of Guam for review.

"They will make a decision on the sites we suggested," Mansell said.

Fifty federal medical stations including beds, supplies and medicines will be flown to Guam to be set up at the site or sites selected. Mansell said the deployment to Guam of a unit of 17 individuals from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was also requested.

Currently team members are offering assistance deemed as lifesaving or life-protecting.

'A very severe type of disaster'

"This is a very severe type of disaster," Mansell said. "It is evolving every day and it is very complicated dealing with this type of disaster."

Individual assistance for households like that given during natural disasters such as typhoons is not currently being received by Guam or any of the states receiving major disaster assistance.

He said the team was originally sent to the territory for one month, but the term was extended to two months.

"We will stay as long as we are needed," Mansell said.