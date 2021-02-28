Feral chickens a nuisance for some mayors

Stray dogs, stray cats, feral pigs and now feral chickens, have been added to the list of nuisances some village mayors are hoping to get under control.

There’s no doubt Guam has a lot of feral chickens roaming the island, in fact, the Guam Visitors Bureau’s Wildlife section on its website states, “Wild chickens make every neighborhood their home, and their early morning cries serve as alarm clock for many residents.”

The exact number of feral chickens on Guam is not known, however, some island mayors have seen an increase in chicken activity in their respective villages.

Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta said he has seen a 15% to 20% rise in the chicken population in his village. Some have ended up as road kill and others have created problems for residents.

“How do you police chickens? That’s a good question... Do we tell them not to go catch a chicken because that’s private property? That’s what I want to know now. How do we police chickens? We police the stray dogs, the feral pig, the stray cats and then now you got chickens too. You know people with nice yards, they go into nice yards and start digging a hole,” said Ungacta.

“We already have an influx of cats, dogs and the feral pigs. That’s going to be another, just like a pig and dog.”

Putting the population growth into perspective, Ungacta said a good laying hen could have up 20 eggs. However, the hen would need to be captured first.

More than a nuisance

Tumon-Tamuning-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera shared the same concerns and said the growing chicken population is more than a nuisance.

“It's more than a nuisance, I mean they’re digging a lot of holes in people’s yards and it's just all over. Then we see a lot got run over - so dead chickens on the road. But there’s still a whole lot and it keeps getting more and more and you see all these little chicks running around too,” Rivera said.

She has received numerous calls from village constituents complaining about roaming chickens and roosters crowing right outside their windows.

“A lot of them are working from home and then some people have even offered to pay somebody, give them a bond to take all the roosters around their house," Rivera said.

“Even around the businesses, I mean even in our area we have so many business or property owners that they have their issues too. Like I said, we could be at the KFC drive-thru and there’s chickens running across the drive-thru,” said Rivera.

As funny as that may be, the growing chicken population is not a laughing matter, Rivera said. “It's overwhelming.”

She pointed out that unlike dogs and cats that can be spayed or neutered, there isn’t a program to sterilize fowl.

“I just know that even around our homes, my house and my family’s we are finding eggs all in different areas of the yard, you know so you know they’re just laying eggs all over the place and it's just chicks are being born and that’s what’s been happening it's just an increase," Rivera said.

As a result, Rivera has offered to lend traps to village residents and she said her office will pick up captured chickens in hope of resolving the issue.

'People have been catching them'

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann has also seen an increase in chickens in his village, but the 20%-25% increase in population is currently not a problem.

“On the other end of the spectrum because of the pandemic and food scarcity people have been catching them," he said.

"So we’ve been getting a lot of people asking us can they catch these chickens at this certain place and I’m like, 'Yeah sure, have at it,' If they want to eat that fresh chicken. There is concerns - Is this chicken safe to eat? I’m pretty sure it is. But those that do eat fresh chickens they know what to do on their end so it hasn’t been any kind of major concern."

His village, like many, is focused on the roundup of stray dogs and cats but he said the traps can be easily converted to catch chickens.

Down south, Santa Rita Mayor Dale Alvarez also has no complaints regarding the increase in chickens roaming the village and said perhaps people are raising chickens to eat.

“it always has been a lot of chickens in the village of Santa Rita. So far nobody is complaining. I am getting complaints about dogs, not chickens,” he said.

In Yigo, Mayor Anthony Sanchez said he hasn’t seen an increase in the chicken population roaming the village. He noted the occasional “road kill” but said he hasn’t received any complaints, the major issue in Yigo is the stray dog population.