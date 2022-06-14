The Educator Pay Plan has been implemented but the amounts for first checks cut for the last pay period were less than some teachers may have expected.

The educator pay raises went into effect May 23. The new pay scale effectively provides a 20% increase in pay for educators across the district, but the timing of the implementation may have brought some confusion to teachers who received their first checks reflecting the raises last Friday.

According to Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez, paychecks issued June 10 only reflect the raise for four days, as the school year ended May 26.

“So the pay raise went into effect on May 23. Therefore, it was in effect for the last four days of the school year that teachers worked. Based on their daily rate, teachers will receive the 20% for those days worked,” Fernandez said.

When teachers are hired they are allowed to select their pay structure. Fernandez said this could have led to the confusion seen over the weekend. He explained why the pay may be less than what was expected by the community.

“What may be confusing some is that teachers take their annual pay either over a 21-pay period schedule or over a 26-pay period schedule depending on whether they want larger checks over the nine months,” Fernandez said.

The alternative option for teachers is to stretch their pay over the summer months.

“Their annual pay is the same no matter how they schedule their pay. Likewise, the 20% increase for the last four days of school will be paid to all teachers, regardless of their 21- or 26-pay period schedule,” Fernandez said.

“The 20% increase for the last four days of school will result in all teachers earning the same increased amount, whether they chose a longer or shorter schedule,” Fernandez said. “Any other approach would result in a retroactive pay increase for time worked prior to May 23 and we know that retroactive pay increases are prohibited by law.”

This means teachers who chose the 26-pay period structure to stretch out earnings over the summer, will not see the remaining five pay periods reflect the 20% increase.

The 20% increase in pay will not be reflected again until the school year 2022-2023 begins. From that point, each pay period will reflect the 20% raise.

While Fernandez cleared up the confusion over the pay raises, he encouraged teachers who need assistance to reach out.

“If anyone feels that the pay increase for the last four days of school was incorrectly calculated, they may contact our payroll office for a review,” Fernandez said.