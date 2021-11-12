Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez has made history as the first chief state school officer from Guam to be elected to the Council of Chief State School Officers board of directors.

The CCSSO is a national, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization of public officials who head compulsory education in the U.S., District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the U.S. extra state jurisdictions, according to a GDOE release issued Wednesday.

Fernandez said he was honored and thrilled to be elected a member of the board following the election, which took place at the annual policy forum hosted by CCSSO in Orlando, Florida.

"It is an honor to serve on the CCSSO board of directors, and I am greatly humbled to have been elected by my colleagues to be a voice for our schools as we continue our recovery from today's challenges," he said.

As a board director, Fernandez will serve a two-year term working with his colleagues to provide leadership, advocacy and technical assistance on major educational issues as well as manage the overall business affairs of the council.

Fernandez was elected along with Kirsten Baesler, state superintendent of education, North Dakota; Penny Schwinn, commissioner of education, Tennessee, as a director; and Dan French, secretary of education, Vermont, as a director. They join continuing board members Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education, South Carolina; Matthew Blomstedt, commissioner of education, Nebraska; Katy Anthes, commissioner of education, Colorado; Michael Johnson, commissioner of education, Alaska; and James Lane, state superintendent of education, Virginia.

According to the release, Fernandez is now in his 10th year of service as a member of the CCSSO. He is the longest-serving current member.

"In August, Fernandez was appointed to fill the unexpired term previously held by the former Hawaii chief state school officer Christina Kishimoto," the release stated.

Kishimoto did not seek another term as Hawaii superintendent of education earlier this year and was succeed by Keith Hayashi, according to Ballotpedia.

Now that Fernandez has been elected to a full term on the council's board, he will join crucial conversations surrounding major educational issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's work that has inspired the newly appointed director, who has endeavored locally to return in-classroom students to five days per week of instruction in January.

"I am inspired by the great work being done by our state leaders all across our country to keep the focus on teaching and learning, despite this pandemic, and I look forward to sharing the perspective and solutions of our Pacific community as we work together to emerge on the other side of this stronger and more hopeful than ever," Fernandez said.