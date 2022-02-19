Fernandez explains how GDOE schools remain open despite COVID-19 surge

The Guam Department of Education has noticed a difference in the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported by schools as compared to prior waves during the pandemic.

“The positivity rate has really far surpassed what we saw during the original wave and what we saw during the delta variant. Of course, what we're being told by our health experts is that the key indicators now, really have to do with hospitalizations, and so forth,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

In both the first wave and the delta variant, GDOE schools closed their doors to stave off the infection rate in the community as ordered by the governor.

This raises the question, how is GDOE making the determination to keep schools open and kids attending five days of instruction per week when the current wave eclipsed previous record-high cases.

“Even though the community transmission risk is still in the high levels, we have been able to stay open just based on that guidance that apparently the health consequences may not be as severe as the prior waves, and you know the guidance has not changed since this wave started,” Fernandez said.

In fact, locally and nationally, guidance from health officials has become less restrictive, he said, “which has enabled us to work hard to keep our schools open all five days of the week. What has been good and I'm glad to hear Public Health acknowledge (recently), is that the number of new cases seems to be on a steady decline,” Fernandez said.

He noted that since the end of January and into the first couple of weeks this month, the number of cases reported has gradually declined.

'Hoping we are on the tail end'

“So if that's the case, I'm hoping we are on the tail end, you know the downhill slope of this wave and of course, we have to maintain our vigilance and make sure that you know we're prepared if something else happened, but at this point in time it helps us to see the cases coming down,” Fernandez said.

Another positive indicator in keeping schools open is a decline in the number of support staff needed at schools.

GDOE officials noted that in January at the peak of the COVID-19 staffing shortage, up to 60 central office and support staff were deployed to schools.

Now the staffing requests from schools have dropped to 20 to 25 over the last few days.

“Our plans are still to maintain schools being open for five days of in-person instruction for all students,” Fernandez said, in part.

On Wednesday, GDOE reported 85 new student cases and 16 employee cases.

Fernandez said COVID-19 positive cases reported by schools are a relatively small number when compared with the number of community cases overall.

GDOE has more than 26,000, students and about 4,000 employees overall or about 20% of the island population, Fernandez said, adding for COVID-19 cases, “we make up less than 10%.”