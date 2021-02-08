Fernandez: GDOE internet services now tracking for end of February

The procurement of internet services for public and private school students will now likely have to wait until around the end of February before a contract is awarded.

The project is funded through the Education Stabilization Fund and the Guam Department of Education is in charge of the procurement.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez had hoped that internet services would be available by the end of January, but said the solicitation wasn't published until last week.

According to Fernandez, publication of the procurement was pending the final execution of a memorandum of understanding with the Office of the Governor, the funding awardee, which was under review by the Office of the Attorney General.

"But we're over that hurdle and the procurement process has started," Fernandez said.

Preconference meetings with interested vendors have already taken place, according to Fernandez. Proposals are due Feb. 22.

Lack of applicants

While students will have to wait until the end of the month before services come online, GDOE hasn't seen as much interest in the program as anticipated.

Families must apply for the services at their children's schools and GDOE has only a little over 300 applications from the schools, Fernandez said.

The department also had a laptop distribution program for secondary school students and set aside about 8,000 devices for the program, but only about half were applied for.

"We figured that of the remaining 4,000, there would be a significant number of them, whether at 50% to 70% of them, would hopefully apply for internet if that were the issue. So definitely a lot more than 300. ... We'll see where we are by the end of the month in terms of the applications, but right now we don't see that much demand," Fernandez said.

GDOE is anticipating more laptops to expand the distribution program to elementary school students, and in conjunction with internet services eventually coming online, the department is hoping to wean students away from hard copy learning so GDOE can focus on online and in-person instruction.

The hard copy model has caused concern for GDOE because of the lack of student-teacher interaction, but some families prefer the model because of its flexibility, allowing parents to work with their children on assignments after work or whenever they are able, up until a fixed deadline, according to Fernandez.

"Once we complete the internet services procurement and get the laptops in for the remaining distribution, I think at that point we're going to have to have those conversations about the time frame for ending the hard copy model," Fernandez said. "Whether that's this quarter, or fourth quarter or the end of the school year, that's to be determined. But we really do have to wait to ensure that the online model is available to all interested students."

Waitlist for in-person instruction

Meanwhile, about 400 GDOE students are waiting to attend in-person instruction – a waitlist that had been growing since face-to-face classes resumed in mid-January.

Fernandez said he believed focusing on two learning models instead of three would help with scheduling opportunities for more in-person instruction.

However, there is a limit on how many students can attend face-to-face classes due to current social distancing requirements.

GDOE is preparing to monitor the number of students in each learning model.

"We need to keep a focus on the capacity for face-to-face. At some point we're going to have to cut it off if we can't maintain physical distancing. We either cut it off or we open up more days of our options for face-to-face. We're not there yet, but that's why we're monitoring the numbers so we can track that," Fernandez said. "I guess if we do that, then we can see where those numbers are coming from for face-to-face, whether it's hard copy or online."