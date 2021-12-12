The Guam Department of Education is waiting for more information from the Department of Administration and public health authorities regarding pending exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandate for employees.

“There are about three employees who are currently not in compliance with the requirements to test or vaccinate. We understand that there may be pending exemptions that were submitted to Public Health or DOA but they haven’t had a response,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez. “If that’s the case then we need to hear back from Public Health and from DOA and get those determinations made so that we can move forward and not have those requests pending.”

During a legislative roundtable Tuesday, officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services indicated the exemptions were awaiting final disposition from their director. DPHSS also noted, however, that they were seeking additional guidance from the attorney general’s office in light of the different types of exemptions provided, noting that exemptions are either for vaccination or testing.

“Now if there are exemptions that should have been approved earlier that have been delayed we will review that and do what we can to ensure that the employees are not penalized. However, we would need those exemptions before we move to that step,” Fernandez said.

During the recent legislative roundtable, one of the three teachers who is not in compliance noted her resignation from GDOE as no remedies could be afforded to her since being restricted from reporting to school on Oct. 25. Fernandez clarified that in total four GDOE employees were not in compliance.

“There’s no conflict between GDOE and Public Health guidance. What the employee was referring to when she referred to Public Health guidance pertained to private sector businesses, private establishments that do not include schools," he said. "So she was citing guidance that Public Health had put out for private sector employers. That’s not guidance that applies to us."

GDOE guidance follows the mandate issued by the governor.

“We are consistent with and we follow directly in line and to the letter. So if there is any conflicts it's probably within guidance memos as they pertain to government versus private sector employers. But there is no conflict in what we’re doing and the guidance that is provided to us. We’re implementing it to the greatest extent possible and with fidelity,” Fernandez said.

Who to test

That however was not the only issue raised during the roundtable.

“I think the second issue with regard to whether or not we move to test vaccinated versus unvaccinated, again is a lot of effort and work that goes into even getting the current testing efforts done on a weekly basis,” said Fernandez who stressed that testing is being done at the direction of Public Health and request of the governor.

That means any changes made will need to come from the governor, Public Health and DOA.

“We are open to any changes that might be recommended and made, however, whether it makes sense to test vaccinated and unvaccinated employees or modify the testing approach that’s definitely going to have to be done in consultation with and at the direction of those agencies,” Fernandez said.

To date, GDOE tests about 5% of its employee population weekly, which is roughly 175 employees. GDOE has 3,417 employees.