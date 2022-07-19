In one of his last acts as Guam Department of Education superintendent, Jon Fernandez held a meeting with public school administration and division heads to ask them to support the newly appointed acting superintendent.

Acting Superintendent Francis Santos is at the helm of GDOE and he is ready to start visiting schools.

“I already hit the ground running. I am here, I am excited and I look forward to meeting all of you,” Santos said.

“I will visit every single school. I live literally across the street from Agana Heights, so you are going to be my first visit.”

He said he hopes to visit schools frequently and to get the Guam Education Board involved in those visits.

“I was sharing with Chairman Mark Mendiola one of the ways to have a very quick GDOE board meeting is to have breakfast at the schools. … Jon and I worked that out very well and believe the meetings will happen very fast and decisions will be made,” Santos said.

Such impromptu meetings would not be official, however, without due notice to the public.

According to the open government law, the formation of public policy and decisions is public and shall not be conducted in secret. A chance meeting of two or more members of a public agency shall not be considered a public meeting. No chance meeting, informal assemblage or electronic communication shall be used to decide or deliberate public business in circumvention of the spirit or requirements of the law.

Any meeting not previously scheduled by statute, regulation or resolution, or for which notice is not already provided by law, shall give five working days public notice of such meeting, and a second notice at least 48 hours, prior to the start of such meeting, the law states.

Fernandez used the time to assure the department heads that Santos will keep the pace.

“I don’t foresee us losing momentum as someone who’s coming in completely new to the organization. He knows the department and (I'm) really looking forward to seeing him keep the pace up, getting to the finish line with some of these important projects,” Fernandez said.