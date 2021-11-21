Parents may want to be certain they attend this week's stakeholder meetings with the Guam Department of Education.

Officials confirmed last week, the phased in approach to returning students to five days a week of school - with high school students starting on Dec. 1, followed by elementary and middle school students on Jan. 3.

“We are having stakeholder meetings, those will be opportunities for input and for us to make sure that stakeholders understand what the plan is. We have a board meeting on Nov. 23 and I know there is discussion of accelerating that timeframe, so that all students start on Dec. 1. If that happens then we have to wait for the board meeting to take place.” said Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"Whether it's Dec. 1, for all schools or December and January phase in, either way we have a shared commitment to making sure our kids get back to five-days of instruction.”

Fernandez recently returned from a meeting with fellow chief school officers in the U.S. and a lot of the challenges facing public schools locally are the same challenges seen across the nation.

“Substitute (teacher) shortages, bus driver shortages, teacher shortages, it’s something that I think we all shared amongst each other because it’s happening every where throughout the country,” Fernandez said. “Those who are in our classrooms and in the offices are basically doing more through this period of time. And we are all concerned - we appreciate their hard work - but we are all concerned that our employees don’t burn out through this period of time.”

Fernandez, a member of the Council of Chief State School Officers, was recently elected to serve as a director on the CCSSO Board.

“I think any time someone from Guam is able to serve on a national board, it allows Guam to bring to light the unique issues, challenges and opportunities that we face in our community. CCSSO is instrumental in working with U.S. DOE and the Secretary of Education, in particular, to improve education policy, advocate for federal funding, and ensuring that obstacles to improvement are removed."

One of the biggest challenges locally is returning roughly 26,600 students to weekly in-person instructional hours. It’s a challenge that many states, have approached differently.

“Having had the opportunity to talk to other stakeholders in education, we do know that everyone has gone through the same challenge going through this pandemic. Many states for many different reasons, even though we have a lot of common challenges have responded in different ways," he said.

Some states barely closed their schools during the pandemic. On Guam, public school students have seen two and a half years of pandemic-related disruptions to education resulting in school closures and decreased instructional hours. This school year, GDOE schools closed doors for three weeks as a result of a spike in COVID-19 community cases. Although, no outbreaks were linked to transmission within GDOE’s 41 public schools, the decision was made in light of safety.

“I think on Guam we took a very conservative, safe approach. But we also have to be very concerned that students don’t fall further behind, further behind their state counterparts, their private school counterparts, thats why the return to school needs to be a priority as we see the end of the delta wave curve,” Fernandez said.

Prior to the pandemic education officials estimated that public school students were already behind in the learning curve by one year. The school closures and reduced instructional hours over the last couple of school years has pushed students further behind by an additional year.

That means public school students are now roughly two years behind in learning.

Hence the push by officials to get kids back in school for five-days a week of instruction. Currently, students are divided into two groups and are attending classes on campus on alternating days - this means it takes two weeks to get five days of classroom time.