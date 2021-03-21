Fernandez: We don’t want to scrap the learning centers

The Community Learning Centers continued to receive criticism for low student turnout, but Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said it’s too early to consider scrapping the program.

Guam Education Board member Maria Gutierrez prodded the superintendent on how he intends to expand the program given its low turnout.

The centers have yet to gain traction within the community, they have only been open for less than two months.

“To be candid, we opened it to give access to technology and equipment for those students who need it and we have found a very low turnout so far, but we feel that a lot of it is because it’s brand new. It’s not a common practice we’re still reopening the community as a whole.”

Fernandez said it holds a lot of promise.

"We think that there’s still a lot of promise in these CLCs and we'd like to use these centers for a variety of trainings, workshops, after-school activities as well as summer actives so all of that is in the works and being planned," he said. "So we don’t want to scrap the program just yet when it just started.”

The focus needs to be directed at promoting the facilities, Fernandez said.

Visits to four of the centers over the last two weeks revealed that low turnout may be attributed to the location of the center.

It was noted that the centers would work to increase exposure within the community through banners and social media groups.

Filling a need in the community

Fernandez said that the centers fill a need within the communities, one that has been discussed for many years and highlighted by the pandemic.

“We’re lending our facilities to make it available not just for our GDOE activities but those partners who also serve young people,” Fernandez said.

He pointed out that the children have been isolated for the last year.

“We are going to do an expanded summer program but we also welcome the mayors and nonprofit organizations that want to do their summer Path programs, after-school programs to support what GDOE is doing.”

Fernandez said other districts have strategized in the same way to enhance and augment the types of activities that kids could be involved in as schools start to reopen.

Fernandez has plans for the centers and said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio has committed funding to support GDOE’s efforts.

“One of the discussions is to make available to nonprofit partners funding to support their ability to run some of these programs. Those cases we want to work as partners provide the facility, the computers, the internet and then have them partner with us to bring the kids that they serve to the learning centers," Fernandez said.

It was noted at the GDOE regular meeting that AmeriCorps has offered to help by providing tutors.

Fernandez said the department is working to offer organized activities now and over the summer and they will reassess which centers are working and those that are not at a later date.

"Like any good program or plan, it just takes a little time to get off the ground. Again, as long as all of us are on that same page of 'Hey, come to our learning center any student, come we have the technology, we have the access it's easy.' I mean we have a great team on the ground just waiting to help these kids,” said GEB member Karlyn Borja.

GDOE has opened 13 centers throughout the island.