The Mariana Islands International Dance and Arts Festival will be concluding with a final show in Inalåhan tonight.

Over the course of the weekend the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency brought the art to the communities with the inaugural performances of MIIDAF, by showcasing Guam's culture through the arts, but also acts from abroad.

On Saturday, during the third day of the festival held at Tiyan High School in Barrigada, The Guam Daily Post spoke with master of CHamoru dance and CAHA's national dance director, Vince Reyes, who said the sharing of cultures so far has been a positive experience.

"It's been really great to bring all these cultures to the island and to be able to share our cultures with each other. We are really hopeful that the public will continue to come out and support us and be able to experience the world," Reyes said.

He encouraged the rest of the community to see their final show at the St. Joseph Catholic Church grounds in Inalåhan at 7 p.m. Sunday.

"Inalåhan's fiesta is always a great event and so we're hoping that we have people to come out and celebrate not just the fiesta, but as well as our final performance for MIIDAF," Reyes added.

First days

After kicking off with an opening ceremony on Thursday at DFS Galleria in Tumon and giving a special performance to the students of Harvest Christian Academy on Friday afternoon, MIIDAF had their first full performance at the Astumbo Gym in Dededo Friday evening and continued on Saturday at Tiyan High School in Barrigada.

The groups that performed during each day included a local group, Guma' I Mañe'lu, and international groups, Ryu Dance Company from South Korea and Ensemble Sofia 6 from Bulgaria, but prior to their performances all three collaborated and welcomed the crowd with a collaborative dance to the well-known song "Hafa Adai" by Johnny Sablan.

"I thought it was kind of nice to use a song that we are all familiar with ... and I hoped the public received it well," Reyes said.

The audiences in both Dededo and Barrigada were filled with smiling people who cheered and applauded the groups.

The international groups have been heavily featured, with different acts performing in each group, some of which even involved a wardrobe change.

'We really enjoyed it'

At the Astumbo Gym in particular, a group of ladies wearing bright orange shirts were amazed at the performances, many of them with their phones in the air recording the event.

The women were part of the Gardenia Dance Fitness group, which does Zumba at the Dededo Mayor's Office.

Irene Baba, a member of the group, said the performances from both the South Korean and Bulgarian troupes were "awesome."

"It was the first time I've seen that kind of dance. ... It's really nice and we really enjoyed it," said Baba, who, after the performances, also said that she had used most of the battery life of her phone recording the show.

Baba added she was most interested by Ensemble Sofia 6's performance because of the footwork used in the routine.

"It's really nice. I'm like looking at it (their feet) but I don't know if I could follow it," Baba said with a laugh.