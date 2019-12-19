In spite of concerns raised about pressing needs in the community, a second vote was successful in adding to the session agenda a bill to use government funds to pay airfare to Hawaii and other costs for about 100 Festival of Pacific Arts participants.

“Notwithstanding the House rules as there are extenuating circumstances, I ask to reconsider the actions of the body to place Bill No. 249-35 COR, as introduced, on the session agenda,” Sen. Kelly Marsh said during session Wednesday.

The first vote at the start of session showed only five senators raising their hands on the Legislature channel: Sens. Clynt Ridgell, Kelly Marsh, Amanda Shelton, Pedo Terlaje and Joe San Agustin.

In the second vote, they were joined by Sens. Regine Biscoe Lee and Sabina Perez, and though she couldn’t be seen, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

This means senators will vote today to authorize the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency to use funds from the Percentage of the Arts Program for FestPac participation. If senators pass the measure, it will be up to the governor to determine whether it will become law.

During a public hearing last month, FestPac officials said they were going to work on raising funds. It’s unclear what, or if any funds have been raised.

In a press release, Marsh thanked the seven other senators who voted to allow her bill to be voted on.

“The FestPac task force worked hard to secure a discount for the airfare of Guam’s delegates if payment is received by Dec. 20, which will save tens of thousands of dollars,” the release stated.

Marsh told The Guam Daily Post that the committee “could be saving as much as $100 a ticket minimum as well as much higher indirect costs if half of the delegation, or the entire delegation has to arrive a day early with costs to include feeding delegates and covering their lodging and transportation.”

Concerns raised

Sen. Telo Taitague raised an objection to this and other bills that senators asked be added to the session agenda. According to the agenda, it was Bill 181-35 that was slated for discussion.

Additionally, Vice Speaker Telena Nelson raised concerns about prioritizing other, more pressing issues, though she wasn’t allowed discussion.

“Madam Speaker, I just want to make it very clear that we are experiencing a lot of things being done on our island — public safety issues, education issues, health issues, and I don’t agree that this is one of our priorities,” Nelson said.

Even as she was speaking, Barnes interrupted: “Majority Leader … I apologize this is not a debatable motion.”