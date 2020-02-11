The Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture committee announced the names of the 100 people the government is sending to represent Guam at the 13th FestPac in Hawaii.

Anne Marie Arceo, president of the Department of Chamorro Affairs and chairwoman of this year’s committee, said choosing the individuals who would go to Hawaii to represent Guam was difficult.

"Please know that every artist — everyone out there who applied — we value you," Arceo said. "We value your contribution and your work to the people of Guam."

Committee members said the delegates were selected based on their mastery/experience, impact, contributions, and active involvement in the community. The group comprises:

⦁ 54 delegates in Performing Arts,

⦁ 34 delegates in Demonstrations and Exhibits, and Special Events and Activities,

⦁ and 6 delegates in Literary Arts.

In addition to the artists, the governor or someone she chooses, Arceo as the FestPac head of delegation, and the four committee programming chairpeople will be attending the two-week festival.

Lawmakers recently passed legislation giving the FestPac committee $350,000 to fund the airfare and other needs of the delegation to Honolulu. While officials at the press conference did say they have fundraisers planned for the near future, including cultural shows previewing the FestPac delegation’s performances this summer. With the help of sponsors, Arceo said their initial budget of about $350,000 has decreased to about $230,000.

The regional cultural festival, which is held every four years and hosted by a different island, takes place in Honolulu on June 10 to 21. Guam hosted the event in 2016. This year, there are 27 Pacific island nations and territories expected to participate in the exchange of cultures.

Arceo said, "The goal is to ensure that Guam's presentation during the 2020 FestPac showcases the works of Guam's finest artisans and reflects the rich cultural heritage of the indigenous people – the CHamoru people – through language, demonstrations and exhibitions, song, dance, chant, storytelling, theatrical presentations and publications."

According to a press release, the delegates were selected by the four programming committee chairs Judy Flores, Michael Bevacqua, Eileen Meno, and Maria Barcinas.

Cultural representation

The Performing Arts encompass traditional song, dance and chants, drama and theater, oral traditions and storytelling, and fashion/wearables art show.

The Literary Arts includes publications and indigenous languages.

The combined committees of Demonstrations and Exhibitions, Special Events and Activities oversee the visual arts, floral arts, culinary arts, canoe voyaging, photography, healing arts, body ornamentation, carving, handicrafts, film, traditional games, weaving, tattooing, youth ambassador program; canoe regatta; culinary umu/imu cook-off – underground cooking; traditional games competition and workshops, forums and seminars.