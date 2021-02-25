Few complaints as GDOE distributed nearly 7 million meals for students

Some 6.86 million Grab-N-Go school meals helped keep thousands of children from hunger in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some rules are just hard to enforce.

For example, these federally funded free meals are intended for children up to 18 years old.

But it's a challenge to keep track of who actually consumes the meals after they're given out, according to Sean Monforte, administrator of the Food and Nutrition Services Management Division of the Guam Department of Education.

As of Feb. 19, the number of Grab-N-Go breakfast and lunch meals that GDOE distributed totaled 6,857,730, said GDOE's interim public information officer Michelle Franquez.

That's 137,610 meals every week "to ensure that no child between the ages of 0 and 18 go hungry," she said.

"Since the return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 19, DOE has distributed 4,100 meals to our students for breakfast and lunch," Franquez said.

Complaints investigated

Despite old social media posts recirculating every now and then, GDOE received only a few complaints related to the Grab-N-Go meals, Monforte said.

They were immediately investigated and addressed, he said.

One of them alleged that some of the Grab-N-Go meals were being sold at stores or at the flea market. That turned out to be untrue.

An FNS investigation found no proof or evidence that supported the allegation of meals being sold, Franquez said.

To increase public awareness, GDOE asked the Joint Information Center to publish the Food and Nutrition Services' helpline, 475-6760 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, so the public can call them directly if they have concerns about the Grab-N-Go meals. People can also send emails to fnsmd-lea@gdoe.net.

GDOE advised that the meals should not be sold, traded or used in lieu of payment for any reason.

Sugar and spice

There was also a complaint about blueberry muffins that appeared to have mold on them.

Upon investigation, Monforte said, that turned out to be sugar buildup, and not mold.

"It was just sugar buildup on a blueberry and the sugar turned blue," Monforte told The Guam Daily Post.

After the incident, GDOE decided to remove the blueberry muffins from the meals distribution, while also re-emphasizing some guidelines.

"For optimal freshness and safety, we are advising the public that these be consumed within the week that they're picked up," Franquez said.

If the meals are distributed on Feb. 26, they are to be consumed by March 5, for example.

Another concern was about a strange smell in some graham crackers.

Franquez said an investigation into the matter found out that it was "just a very strong smell of cinnamon, and the flavor of the cracker is cinnamon."

Importance of the program

Monforte said as soon as he and his team are alerted to any social media posts about the Grab-N-Go meals, they go directly to the source of the posts and visit the house of the family that got the meal, for investigation.

"Altogether, we've had four complaints and one concern," he said.

With only a handful of complaints and concerns, Franquez and Monforte emphasized the importance of the Grab-N-Go meals, which were to ensure that students were still getting enough to eat after the COVID-19 pandemic first shuttered schools.

For many students, especially those from low-income families, these schools meals may have been their only meal for the day, so Superintendent Jon Fernandez made the decision to get the food out to families despite school closures.

"Truthfully, GDOE is only obligated to feed people face-to-face but our superintendent decided we need to reach out and we need to address this with all of our students," Monforte said.