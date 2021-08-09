The condition of a man who was taken to the hospital following a crash on Route 4 in Ordot has not been released by officials.

Authorities responded to a report of a two-car collision late Saturday evening.

The driver, only identified as a male, was unconscious and unresponsive, but was breathing on his own when transported to Naval Hospital Guam, according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf. GFD did not have further details about the driver, she said.

The Guam Police Department did not respond to requests for information as of press time Sunday.