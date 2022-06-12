It has been difficult finding places to take in displaced clients under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, according to ERA program manager Viki Lindlau.

The news has been mixed on reports of some of the challenges faced. There are fewer displaced clients today compared to last month, but there are also some who have had to return to the streets, officials reported on Thursday.

The ERA program was meant to provide relief to struggling families at risk of losing the roof over their heads during the pandemic.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lindlau told members of the Interagency Council on Homelessness that most of the displaced people are at the Grand Plaza Hotel, but there hasn't been much success finding locations besides Grand Plaza and one SureStay Hotel.

There currently are 21 displaced clients compared to 55 reported last month.

Individuals in displacement are essentially transitory and are awaiting a more permanent home. People in this situation and under the ERA program have 90 days to find a more permanent home, according to The Guam Daily Post files.

As reported last month, some families had reached their 90-day maximum in a transitory location, and without providing another location for officials to assist with, were taken out of the ERA program.

Sarah Thomas Nededog, executive director of the Office of Homeless Assistance and Poverty Prevention, said Thursday that those who "maxed out their 90 days with ERA" have either found someplace to stay or, for an unfortunate few, "have returned out to the beaches and to the streets."

"We're constantly checking on them to see if they're well and if they would like to explore other options," Nededog said, referring to people who have again become street homeless. "Sometimes they do, and sometimes they don't. But we never know when that day will come where they need or get to their point of readiness. So, we're constantly doing that."

Nededog said they've spent the last month meeting with other members of the interagency council as well as other partners. The focus right now for OHAPP is on the very challenging cases, she said.

Challenging cases are "those who refuse treatment for behavioral health or drug and alcohol issues; those who are not aligned with their families and continue to just want to live on the streets. And we have to wait sometimes until they get really sick, and that's where we liaison with the hospital and their social workers there to see if that would be a point of readiness for them," Nededog said.

ERA I is set to expire in September. The Department of Administration, which administers the program, is waiting for federal government notification on whether Guam will be able to take advantage of the additional $29 million in ERA II funding.