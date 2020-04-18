There is one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Guam – the first after two days with zero new cases.

This brings Guam's total COVID-19 cases to 136 – that’s a cumulative count from when Department of Public Health and Social Services first started testing last month.

Additionally, there have been 97 recoveries to date, DPHSS officials stated.

There have been 1,062 tests performed by DPHSS, the privately contracted Diagnostic Laboratory Services and Guam Memorial Hospital. Testing recently started at Diagnostic Laboratory Systems and GMH and officials said with these additional testing capabilities, along with the anticipated arrival of thousands more tests, they want to test more people.

They also noted, however, that there are fewer people going to the clinics with symptoms.

"We are seeing fewer swabs coming in so we are working on broadening our testing guidelines and capabilities,” said Stephanie Kern-Allely, a local epidemiologist.

More testing

The Public Health Laboratory tested 22 samples on Friday. One sample tested positive and 21 were negative. There were 10 samples tested at Guam Memorial Hospital; all 10 samples were returned negative.

There were no results available from samples tested by DLS, which tests samples from asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms.

“These specimens come to Public Health via the clinic and GMH and so forth. People aren’t presenting themselves to the clinics to be tested or with the symptoms that could lead them to being a person under investigation,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “That is why we are going to expand our testing and test more people. If we test more, then we will see more of an infection rate. We need to do it to know what’s going on in the community.”

Currently, testing is prioritized for those who are showing symptoms and are hospitalized, have underlying medical conditions, are health care providers or first responders, or are elderly.

DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey on Friday afternoon said even as “more and more people have recovered, … it’s been slow in the private clinics.”

“We don’t see that big surge as when we started,” Unpingco-DeNorcey said. “We believe since their symptoms may be mild they feel they can weather it through and don’t need to come in. But if they do come in, then we will test them.”

Front-line personnel

Leon Guerrreo said the testing will begin with front-line personnel including health care workers and first responders.

Unpingco-DeNorcey said Public Health is waiting for 4,600 test kits to arrive. The local health department also asked FEMA to hep build capacity at GMH and GRMC.

The government is also working to increase the number of machines that are compatible with the kits being purchased.

Health experts said the additional kits are expected to arrive at the end of this month.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, who is a member of the governor's medical advisory group, said there should be an increase in the ability to test, possibly as soon as next week, as the criteria for testing are going to be "much more relaxed."

Nguyen said a testing machine provided by FEMA was temporarily set up at Guam Regional Medical City that, combined with a machine at GMH and Diagnostic Laboratory Services, will increase capacity for testing for as many as 200 to 300 tests a day.