FHB Guam to close Saturdays

All First Hawaiian Bank branches on Guam will have new hours of operation.

In-branch hours:

• Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Saturday and Sunday closed

Drive-up:

• Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday and Sunday closed

“We have taken steps to continue serving the community in a safe manner by assigning door monitors to help reduce contact on surfaces, provided plexi-shields for the staff and customers, offered special accommodations for the manåmko', and increased the hours of the drive-up teller service,” said Ed Untalan, Guam/CNMI region manager.

“While banking is essential to the community, we will be closing our branches on Saturday to encourage people to stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

To protect the health and safety of its employees and customers, First Hawaiian Bank staff practice hygiene and social distancing behaviors which include limiting the number of customers within the branch and asking that customers maintain 6 feet of distance between one another, the bank stated.

FHB added its branches will continue to have enhanced cleaning and sanitization of all public areas, workstations and frequently touched surfaces in accordance with recommended guidance from the local health department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Customers are also encouraged to consider alternative convenient banking options such as online and mobile banking for mobile deposits, making transfers, paying bills and viewing account balances. To enroll for online and mobile Banking, visit www.fhb.com/enroll.

The bank has created a webpage with current updates on available banking services, what customers can do to prepare financially, as well as links to health and safety resources that provide guidelines on how to prevent community spread of the virus at www.fhb.com/COVID19.