FHB opens online portal for COVID-19 financial relief

First Hawaiian Bank has launched a new online financial relief portal at https://financialassistance.fhb.com/ to assist its customers who are experiencing hardship due to the impact of COVID-19.

The site allows FHB's individual and business banking clients to request financial relief online from the safety of their own home. The online application takes minutes to fill out.

“We are committed to helping our customers recover from the financial difficulties created by COVID-19 and want to get relief to them quickly,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank Chairman,President, and CEO. “We encourage any customer experiencing financial hardship to request assistance online from one of our financial relief programs.”

First Hawaiian Bank is offering both its personal and business customers new financial assistance programs to help them manage financial difficulties due to COVID-19.

Personal Loan Deferrals

• Loan deferrals with extensions of up to three months are available for First Hawaiian Bank’s PayAnyDay personal loans, auto loans and credit card payments.

Mortgage Forbearance

• First Hawaiian Bank’s mortgage forbearance program allows for up to six months of deferrals on mortgage payments as well as a customized, flexible partial payment program designed to meet the customer’s needs.

Business customers

• For existing business banking customers, First Hawaiian Bank provides a wide range of relief options including loan payment deferrals and fee waivers to help clients through this difficult time.

To learn more, in addition to going online, call toll free at 1-888-844-4444.