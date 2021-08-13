UPDATE: FBI confirms investigation into Guam bank robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the reported robbery at the First Hawaiian Bank branch in Dededo, confirmed Michele Ernst, with the FBI's Guam Resident Agency and Honolulu Field Office.

No other information about the federal investigation is available at this time.

The Guam Police Department has confirmed that a man in his 50s robbed the FHB branch at the Compadres Mall along Harmon Loop Road around 1 p.m.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Mike Aguon said the suspect was in line with other customers. The suspect waited until it was his turn to be seen by a teller before handing over a note and a clear bag telling the teller it was a robbery.

Sgt. Aguon said the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

There was no word yet if he was armed.

The suspect is described as a man, possibly in his 50s, with tattoos all over his body. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans, and had black and gray hair.

Officers with patrol and GPD’s Special Operations Division are actively searching for the suspect who remains at large.

The community is advised not to approach the suspect as he may be armed and is considered to be dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.