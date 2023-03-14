FHP donates to homeless group

The FHP Health Center on Feb. 8 donated 480 toothbrushes and 480 razors to the Guam Homeless Coalition in memoriam of Margaret Hattori-Uchima, a champion of health care and a supporter of the coalition, according to a release from the organization.

This donation supports the coalition’s efforts to empower individuals and families who are homeless and/or at risk of homelessness to achieve self-sufficiency, by providing support through awareness, education and advocacy, the release stated.

“FHP Health Center supports the coalition’s mission of responding to the needs of Guam’s homeless youth, families, and single adults,” said Rose Grino, health care delivery administrator with FHP Health Center. “Our partner in health care quality and education, and dear friend, Margaret Hattori-Uchima was a Guam Homeless Coalition supporter. Today we also honored her.”