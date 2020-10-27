FHP Health Center care closed Sundays next month

The FHP Health Center urgent care and radiology departments will be closed next month for cleaning and sanitizing. The Sunday closures will be Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, and on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, the clinic announced.

It will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Since the governor’s first executive order mandating social distancing in March, FHP Health Center implemented strict screening and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended sanitizing procedures to protect the safety and health of patients and employees, the clinic stated.

Each patient is screened outside for symptoms and has his or her temperature taken. The screener determines if the patient requires additional assessment at the designated isolation area by a nurse and provider or is able to enter the clinic.

FHP is one of Guam's three CURE Tier 2 facilities, along with American Medical Center and the Seventh-day Adventist Clinic, that are accepting Guam Memorial Hospital's overflow of urgent care patients.