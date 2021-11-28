Winners of the "Field to Fork - Binadu" hunt were named at an award ceremony held at the Mangilao Community Center on Saturday.

“This is one of many projects that your Department of Agriculture will offer to enhance food security for our island. With the tremendous support our Governor and Lt. Governor have provided to DOAG, we are building strong networks and relationships with our stakeholder partners and providing more and better services to our community," said Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht.

The hunt was funded by the Guam Hunter Education Program, through a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration Grant Program, according to the press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The agency worked with the Northern and Southern Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the Farmer’s Cooperative Association of Guam to hold the event.

Prizes were awarded for first, second and third placements, ranked by weight, in firearm and archery divisions. The winners, by division were:

Firearms

• First: Jathan Conway

• Second: Shaun Martinez

• Third: Joe Rasa

Archery

• First: Ray Evangelista

• Second: Peter Grey

Agency officials also thanked Mayor Ungacta of Mangilao, Mayor Taitague of Talofofo, and Mayor Sanchez of Yigo for providing support for safety briefings and check stations. Members of Sen. Clynt Ridgell's and Vice Speaker Tina Muna-Barnes' offices volunteered at the check stations on event day.