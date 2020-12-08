'Fiesta Filipinas' series: Philippines is waiting

Anyone wanting the feel of famed Philippine festivals will soon be able to experience some of those sights and sounds in the comfort of their own home, thanks to an online project that seeks to whet the appetite for travel to the Philippines once conditions are more favorable.

Philippine foreign affairs, tourism and culture and arts officials on Monday launched "Fiesta Filipinas: An Online Celebration of Philippine Festivals," with participation from Guam consulate general and media representatives.

The Philippine Consulate General on Guam said it will play an active role in engaging the Guam community to take part in "Fiesta Filipinas," a project of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.

"Fiesta Filipinas" is a six-part, multi-format online event series that will treat viewers to a multi-sensory experience watching the Giant Lantern Festival this month or the Flores de Mayo in May.

An announcement of where and how to watch will be made prior to every virtual festival, scheduled for:

Dec. 19, 2020: Giant Lantern Festival

Jan. 30, 2021: Sinulog Festival/Ati-Atihan Festival/Dinagyang Festival

Feb. 27, 2021: Panagbenga Festival

March 20, 2021: Visita Iglesia

April 24, 2021: Lami-Lamihan Festival

May 29, 2021: Flores de Mayo

The project aims to introduce and showcase Philippine festivals, culture and traditions to the global audience, and invite them to the Philippines in the future when conditions are more favorable.

Anchored in hope

With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the Philippines, the local government is focused on residents' health and safety while also keeping alive the interest in travel to the country.

"Everyone felt the whole gamut of emotions: there was fear, there was worry, uncertainty, there was boredom, there was sadness, but there was also longing and hope. And this project, the 'Fiesta Filipinas,' is somehow anchored in that little hope, in that longing that people have, that one day we can return to our lives, seeing the world, experiencing things with other people, enjoying life," said Yvette "Ivy" Banzon-Abalos, executive director of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, at the Monday launch.

Philippine Tourism Undersecretary Roberto "Bobby" Alabada III said with COVID-19, government units showed their festivals this year online or through social media "to give that feel to our viewers."

When foreign tourists are allowed to travel the Philippines, he said, the destinations, attractions, events and facilities will be ready for them.

To add to the experience, Philippine government officials announced the distribution of "Fiesta Filipinas" kit boxes that will allow those outside the country not only to feel the festival vibe but also get a taste or a whiff of each of the events.

Each kit box contains Philippine souvenirs and gifts, including local delicacies and crafts.

The kit boxes, according to government officials during the project's virtual launch, will be available at Philippine consulates and embassies free of charge at this time.

'The push that we need'

The Philippine Consulate on Guam on Monday afternoon said there's only a limited number of kits, and the consulate will identify recipients who can participate and provide mileage for the event.

Alabada said hosting watch parties during each virtual festival is also encouraged, especially among Filipinos overseas.

"That's the push that we need," he said. "Everyone is a tourist guide, everyone is a tour agency."