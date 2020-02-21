The A.B Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority is looking at options to equip its terminal with a thermal scanner as more cases of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease are reported throughout the world.

The procurement process is in the preliminary stage, according to GIAA marketing administrator Rolenda Faasuamalie. There are several options possible: a point-and-shoot handheld laser to detect body temperature that could cost $7,000, to upward of $30,000 for a walk-through scanner with body imagery, she added.

The procurement is being done in consultation with other agencies.

The Guam Economic Development Authority board of directors briefly discussed the thermal scanner during a general discussion on the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

"It's been recommended to the airport and they're battling between the airport and the (Guam Visitors Bureau) as to who should pay for it," said GEDA Chairman David John. "From what I understand – and this is not being brought to me by a GVB or airport person, but someone within the industry – is that there's like a fight over who should pay for it."

John said GEDA should recommend to the governor that emergency procurement be explored. Other board members commented that it would show Guam is being proactive.

Guam's tourism industry has estimated $9.1 million in lost revenues from more than 15,000 tourist cancellations.

"I don't know where our boundary lies, but obviously right now there's no task force or official agency that will take care of this issue. This is our lifeline and, like I said, the one that's going to get hit first is going to be housekeeping staff," said GEDA board member Siska Hutapea.

At the moment, tourist cancellations in Ken Corp. hotels – which include five of the larger hotels on the island, including Hyatt, Hilton, and Nikko-branded hotels, according to the company website – are being filled by military personnel, Hutapea said.

But military guests generally fall under lower average room rates, she added.

John noted that private and public entities appear to be talking among themselves but not to each other.

GEDA Chief Executive Officer Melanie Mendiola said the agency could make a meaningful contribution by first understanding the economic impact.

"We hear a lot of numbers being thrown out there, but these assertions ... I can't say they're really well vetted as of yet," Mendiola said.

GEDA could take the lead in gathering data so the public and GEDA's bond investors can know Guam is moving forward in a measured way, she added.

The board ultimately agreed to ask the Office of the Governor if it would support the idea of creating a task force, even if it means starting with a small group of agencies at first.