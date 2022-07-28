Fighter accused of attempted murder allowed additional third-party custodian

The mixed martial arts fighter accused of hitting another man with his car, which sent the man to the hospital, was approved to have an additional third-party custodian while the fighter waits for his case to go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Roman Aaron Duenas Alvarez, 27, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday.

Alvarez's attorney William Brennan told the court that Alvarez needed another third-party custodian to help alleviate the burden on the two others.

The court approved the request after Adult Probation Services determined that the third individual was eligible to watch over Alvarez ahead of his trial.

Alvarez, who was placed on house arrest and is under electronic monitoring, is set to appear back in court on Aug. 16 before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena to find out when his trial could begin.

Alvarez has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, each with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

Fight in Tumon

Prosecutors alleged that Alvarez hit a man with his vehicle following a fight inside a club at the Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon on Feb. 6.

The man had put Alvarez in a headlock and repeatedly punched him, court documents state, and Alvarez was trying to get away from the man when Alvarez allegedly hit the man with his car.