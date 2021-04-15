Guam's full COVID-19 vaccination rate climbed anew to 41,837 as of Wednesday and more opportunities to get vaccinated have opened up, including this weekend.

The pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines continues, as federal health agencies investigate six cases of an extremely rare blood clotting disorder among 7 million in the U.S. who got the vaccine.

The Tuesday to Saturday vaccination at the University of Guam Calvo Fieldhouse continues, from 12 noon to 6:30 p.m.

Only Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are administered at UOG.

Here's the link to make an appointment at UOG for next week: bit.ly/vaccinateguapr20-apr24. Walk-ins are limited to 15 per hour.

Besides the UOG vaccination, there are other vaccination outreach that opened up, according to the Joint Information Center on Thursday night:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, April 16, Ypao Beach Park main pavilion, for street homeless only. No ID required. Pfizer vaccines will be administered.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 17, Guam Regional Medical City in Dededo. Those who received their first Pfizer dose on March 28 at the Dededo Senior Center and are due for dose two will be prioritized. A photo ID is required. GRMC partners with multiple agencies for the event, including the Federated States of Micronesia Consulate Office and the FSM Association of Guam.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 18, Tamuning Senior Citizen Center. The American Medical Center partners with multiple agencies for this event. Those who pre-registered for the event will be prioritized.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, April 19, Okkodo High School cafeteria in Dededo. This is for Okkodo High School and Simon Sanchez High School students only. Participants can schedule an appointment via https://tinyurl.com/efwuavr3.

Private clinics also provide COVID-19 vaccination.

The Guam National Guard operates the UOG clinic, while the Department of Public Health and Social Services operates village-based, homebound and other vaccination outreach events.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's Path to Half goal is to fully vaccinate at least 50% or 62,500 adults by May 1 to reopen tourism and ease post-travel quarantine.

This means 20,663 more must be vaccinated to meet the goal.

The administration is also looking at fully vaccinating about 100,000 adults or those at least 16 years old by the time Guam marks on July 21 the 77th year of the island's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II. Herd immunity can be developed with that full vaccination rate, public officials said.

Guam has 7,856 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 136 deaths.