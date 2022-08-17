Del. Michael San Nicolas and his wife, through their attorneys, are hoping Guam’s federal court enforces a sought-after agreement for a tax liability case that began in 2020.

The government of Guam, however, via the Office of the Attorney General, is expected to oppose that request.

Last week, Joseph Razzano, counsel to the San Nicolases, filed a motion for the court to enforce the settlement agreement, negotiations for which appeared to have hit a road block.

Offers and counteroffers began to be made in February and March, according to Razzano’s motion, culminating in an apparent resolution reported in May to the District Court of Guam.

But the following month, the OAG informed Razzano it was “refusing” to sign the agreement. The OAG confirmed for The Guam Daily Post it did not agree to the final terms of the settlement, and is preparing a response to the motion to enforce the agreement.

Razzano argued before the court that it’s too late for the government to back out.

He quoted relevant case law that determined "an agreement on the record becomes binding even if a party has a change of heart,” and that the law “does not allow someone to rescind a contract simply because he no longer likes the terms to which he agreed.”

Supporting documents for the motion have been filed under seal, which was jointly agreed to by the OAG and ordered by Judge John Coughenour.

One of the unsealed exhibits, however, discloses that the agreement does include repayment and, by extension, a recognition of the tax liability.

“My client accepts the offer based on the following terms,” Razzano wrote to Deputy Attorney General James Canto in an April 22 email. “Petitioners will settle for the amount stated paid in four equal installments beginning June 1, 2022. If that is satisfactory, then please prepare the settlement agreement in the form your client prefers. I think, considering recent events, we should add a confidentiality provision. I will prepare a Stipulated Dismissal with prejudice for your review and approval.”

The delegate did not respond to requests for comment on the case and settlement as of press time.

$9,600 'deficiency'

The dispute began in October 2020, when the delegate and his wife were informed by the Department of Revenue and Taxation that they owed about $9,600 in income taxes and penalties.

“I regret we have been unable to reach a satisfactory agreement on your case,” agency officials wrote to the pair in a certified letter. “This letter is a notice of deficiency sent to you as required by law.”

The alleged debt is tied to income and deductions claimed in tax year 2016. According to DRT’s notice, it determined the taxable income for that year should have been $37,819.44 higher than what the San Nicolases claimed that year.

For example, dividends earned in the amount of $5,404.85 should have been declared taxable income because “it could not be established this amount is excludable from gross income,” the department wrote.

“Due to no substantiation, the amounts claimed as repairs and supplies in the amounts of $18,450 and $10,964.59 respectively are disallowed because it could not be established if the amounts claimed were incurred, or, if incurred, qualify as allowable deductions,” DRT added.

In December of that year, the pair filed a petition with the district court, as afforded by law, to request for a “redetermination” of the tax obligation. Their lawyers objected to the assertions of taxation policy from the government.

“DRT incorrectly asserts that repairs and supplies for the maintenance of income-producing property should be disallowed. This is plainly incorrect. The San Nicolas' improved income-producing property in the amount of $18,450.00. This consists of ordinary and necessary expenses,” the petition stated.