Votes from registered overseas Filipino voters on Guam reflected the overall results of Monday's Philippine presidential elections, with Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Sara Duterte, on their way to becoming the country's next president and vice president, respectively.

Only about 42%, or 3,266, of 7,809 registered Filipino voters on Guam cast their votes.

These figures are based on information listed Tuesday outside the Philippine Consulate General in Tamuning. No official from the consulate could be contacted for comments as of press time.

Nearly 60%, or 1,958, of voters on Guam voted for Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the former Philippine dictator who was ousted in 1986 by a peaceful revolution.

Marcos Jr.'s main rival in the 2022 presidential elections, current Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, garnered about 32%, or 1,034 votes, from Guam. Robredo is a human rights lawyer.

A partial, unofficial tally from the Philippine Commission on Elections transparency server as of Tuesday afternoon, with nearly 98% of precincts reporting, shows Marcos Jr. with nearly 31 million votes, or 58.76%, while Robredo garnered nearly 15 million votes, or 28%.

These include overseas absentee votes, including those from Guam.

"Now it's time to move on. Let's respect the result of the election without doubts and restore our nation by rebuilding the relationships that were broken because of the recent election. Let us start with our families, friends and colleagues," Zosimo "Yuki" Mapalad, of Dededo, told The Guam Daily Post.

Mapalad is the president of the Run Sara Run Guam and BBM-Sara Uniteam on Guam, which organized roadside waves in support of Duterte and Marcos Jr.'s candidacy.

"These people are the elements of our communities that build this (Philippine) nation. Let us be united as one for the betterment of our beloved country," he added.

The 10-way presidential race shaped into a two-way race between Marcos Jr. and Robredo, months ahead of the May 9 elections.

Robredo's supporters on Guam also held roadside waves. One of their organizers, Maria Aurora S. Reyes, said she and her family will respect the decision of the majority, although she has some reservations about the results of the elections.

Registered Filipino voters on Guam are among more than 1.69 million Filipino voters outside of the Philippines. Overseas Filipino voting ran from April 10 to May 9.

Vice presidential race

For the vice presidential race on Guam, Sara Duterte, the daughter of current Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, received 1,960 votes, or 60%.

Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Robredo's running mate, gathered 798 votes, or 24%, of the votes cast on Guam.

In the Philippine elections, the vice president is elected separately from the president.

The Philippine election transparency server's unofficial, partial results, with nearly 98% of the precincts reporting Tuesday afternoon, show Sara Duterte leading the vice presidential race with nearly 32 million votes, or 61%, while Pangilinan took in 9 million votes, or nearly 18%. These include overseas votes.

Earlier data from the consulate stated nearly 3,000 certified Filipino voters cast ballots on Guam. The number of registered Filipino voters on Guam, based on election day data, is 7,809.

Guam voting results

Here are the results of the voting among registered Filipino voters on Guam, based on numbers posted outside the Philippine Consulate General:

Top 3 for president

1. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., 1,958 votes, or 60%.

2. Vice President Leni Robredo, 1,034 votes, or 32%.

3. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, 164 votes, or 5%.

Top 2 for vice president

1. Sara Duterte, 1,960 votes, or 60%.

2. Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, 798 votes, or 24%.

CNMI

In the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, nearly 49%, or 1,439 registered Filipino voters voted, based on numbers posted by the consulate on Guam.

1. Marcos Jr., 806 votes, or 56%.

2. Robredo, 477 votes, or 33%.

3. Moreno, 107 votes, or 7.4%.

In the CNMI, Sara Duterte got 825, or 57%, of the votes cast for vice president, while Pangilinan got 365, or 25%.

Palau, FSM

In Palau, voter turnout was at 56%. This means 483 of 863 registered Filipino voters in Palau cast ballots.

1. Marcos Jr., 339 votes, or 70%.

2. Robredo, 116 votes, or 24%.

For the vice presidential race, Sara Duterte got 344, or 71%, of the votes cast, and Pangilinan got 79, or 16%.

In the Federated States of Micronesia, 115 of 273 registered Filipino voters actually voted. That's 42% voter turnout.

1. Marcos Jr., 73 votes or 63%

2. Robredo, 26 votes or 23%

Sara Duterte got 79 votes, or 67%, while Pangilinan got 21, or 18%, of the votes cast in the FSM.

0 votes in Marshall Islands

Based on data from the Philippine consulate, there are 87 registered Filipino voters in the Marshall Islands.

None of them voted in the Philippine national elections, consulate data shows.