Filipinos on Guam who want to vote for the next Philippine president, vice president, senators and representatives in the May 2022 national elections can register to vote at a registration drive today.

Voter registration will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the center court of the Micronesia Mall in Dededo, the Philippine Consulate General in Guam stated in a press release.

This is the first of two mobile overseas voter registration drives for Filipinos on Guam for the upcoming presidential elections.

The second will be held on Sept. 25.

"All citizens of the Philippines in Guam, not otherwise disqualified by law, who are at least 18 years of age on the day of the elections, 9 May 2022, may register as overseas voters," the Philippine Consulate General stated in the release.

What to bring:

Valid Philippine passport with valid U.S. visa such as H1-B or H-2B visa.

Valid Philippine passport and permanent resident card or green card.

Identification certificate for dual citizens.

At the registration counter, Filipinos will be provided a voter registration form to fill out.

This early, Philippine news media have been reporting that President Rodrigo Duterte announced he is running for vice president in the 2022 elections, after his six-year term ends. Vice president and opposition leader Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and boxer-turned-senator Manny Pacquiao are potential presidential contenders, according to Philippine media.

Consular clinic

Besides the mobile voter registration drive, the Philippine Consulate General also will hold a consular clinic at the Micronesia Mall today for any inquiries regarding consular services.

For many, this is an important event, since the consulate general has been closed to walk-ins since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it accepts only visitors with appointments at the offices at the ITC Building in Tamuning.

It has not been accepting phone calls, except for emergency reasons. Those with inquiries need to send emails.

Consular services include passport or travel document application, registration of marriages, births and deaths, dual citizenship applications, and visa issuances, among other things.

The Philippine consulate general also will accept applications for dual citizenship with complete requirements at the event Saturday.