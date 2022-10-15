The Guam Film Festival recently announced its 2022 Audience Choice Award and the Best of Festival recipients.

The short film "Beauty Queen," written and directed by Myra Aquino of Guam and the Philippines, won the 2022 GIFF Audience Choice Award, according to a release from festival organizers. The film was also a Grand Jury Award nominee in the category of Best Narrative Short.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The feature-length documentary "LOIMATA, The Sweetest Tears" won 2022 Best of Festival Award. The film, produced and written by siblings Anna and Jim Marbrook of New Zealand and directed by Anna Marbrook, was also awarded the Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Visit GIFF on social media to see the full list of award nominees.