Final 2 suspects plead guilty in riot at Dededo Skate Park

All seven men charged in connection to a riot at the Dededo Skate Park last year have now pleaded guilty to their involvement.

On Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, Kayson Nick and Darwin Fortes became the last two men to enter guilty pleas for rioting at the Dededo Skate Park on March 2, 2022.

Judge Vernon Perez first accepted Fortes' guilty plea to the charge of criminal mischief as a third-degree felony for "cracking the windshield of a car" during the incident.

Fortes, who remains confined at the Department of Corrections prison facility, as part of the plea agreement, faces a one-to-three-year prison sentence for the charge. His sentencing will take place at a later date after the probation office completes a pre-sentence investigation.

Nick pleaded guilty to the charge of assault as a misdemeanor for punching someone during the riot.

Nick, however, was given a suspended one-year sentence, meaning he will not serve any time if he does not violate any conditions during a two-year probationary period.

Riot in Dededo

In March 2022, the Guam Police Department started an investigation into a riot at the Dededo Skate Park after a video of the event, recorded by suspect Mali Ios, went viral on social media.

Ios would be the first man taken into custody before six others – Nick, Fortes, Vince Phillip, Chesrick Tom, John Jashua and Jame Repwak – were arrested and charged in connection with the riot that sent two men to the hospital.

According to court documents, witnesses told police the suspects were seen at the park drinking beer and rum before the riot. Broken beer bottles and baseball bats were reportedly used during the violence and resulted in the victims receiving stab wounds, with one losing an eye.

In January, Ios and Jashua pleaded guilty to assault as a misdemeanor and are facing a maximum one-year sentence.

Ios, along with recording the riot, was accused of throwing a bottle at one of the victims. Jashua allegedly assaulted one of the victims with a skateboard.

In February, Phillip and Repwak pleaded guilty to rioting as a third-degree felony. They face up to five years in prison.

According to Post files, Phillip was accused of bashing one of the victims in the face and eye.

On April 15, Tom pleaded guilty to assault as a misdemeanor for pushing one of the victims. He faces up to a year in prison.

All the men's guilty pleas, except Nick's, had terms that involved cooperating with the government at their co-defendants' trials. However, since none of the men went to trial, they will be sentenced together at a later date to be scheduled by Perez.