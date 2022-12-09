Final 2022 community health fair set for Saturday at Micronesia Mall

For more than a decade, TakeCare has been providing resources, specifically community health fairs, for the public to engage with. Micronesia Mall and TakeCare have joined together to present a free community health fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 across from Jeans Warehouse in the mall.

TakeCare, in a press release, expressed its excitement in meeting current clients and new individuals to help educate them on the TakeCare Benefit Year 2023.

Some health fair activities include biometric screenings; wellness, fitness and gym opportunities; and conversations with Guam Radiology Consultants. Giveaways, raffle prizes, gift certificates and music are to be expected as people interact with TakeCare staff and partners throughout the event.

Arvin Lojo, health plan administrator, who oversees the wellness program for TakeCare, said one of the main goals of the company is to let people know measurements and outreach programs to help them navigate through illness.

“We also do this for specific employer groups that want to partner with us that have the same kind of mentality and strategy in terms of prevention and wellness,” Lojo said.

Ernest Aquino, wellness team lead, said the programs are offered to the general public and also are extended to community outreach programs, including through the Guam Diabetes Association.

“Other programs out there that have their health fairs, we also support them, whether through screenings or just providing our program information for the community,” he said.

A balanced lifestyle is the pillar of the prevention and wellness program, according to the company. TakeCare's four key rotating pillars are being active, eating right, being socially connected and relaxing and unwinding.

A couple of years ago a huge, active health fair was held by TakeCare at the University of Guam. In the past, TakeCare brought speakers to touch upon topics of eating healthier, having a healthy lifestyle and nutrition. In the following years, a doctor was brought to the island to help with aspects of mental health. He spoke on stress management and laughter in the workplace and mental health for individuals, the company stated in its release.

COVID-19 hindered the continuation of the programs, but, in the meantime, TakeCare partnered with the Tobacco Prevention Program to introduce programs to schools including John F. Kennedy High School, Okkodo High School and Simon Sanchez High School.

Early prevention and awareness programs are in progress for elementary schools, too, TakeCare stated.

Aquino said, because of the hardships of the pandemic and the halt of participation, TakeCare is actively working to reestablish its relationships.

The company said it also is spreading awareness of obesity, which is a concern not only for Guam's youth, but worldwide.

Local children are encouraged to participate in community health fairs with parental consent and learn about glucose measures, blood pressure, BMI, body fat and body weight.

“We're trying to get back to what we were doing prior to the pandemic, so there are some plans to do more community events out there around our four pillars,” Lojo said.

Saturday's fair is the final one in a series offered in 2022.