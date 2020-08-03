It could take up to three weeks to complete the final component of the Government of Guam 2019 financial audit.

As reported in June, the governmentwide audit should have been published at the end of that month, but the final component – the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority 2019 audit – remained pending.

On July 20, during budget talks with lawmakers, Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said the last estimate given to him by GHURA auditors was three weeks.

"Is there any way you can change that, Mr. Birn, because we're trying to do a budget here," Sen. Therese Terlaje said during the latter half of the hearing.

Lawmakers have conducted budget hearings in prior weeks and had scheduled more hearings in late July as they moved toward drafting the budget for fiscal year 2021.

"We're working with the agency, with the public auditor, and the auditors to try and make it – as I said I don't like the idea it's going to take so long because we can't move on," Birn said in response to Terlaje. "We have to carry forward balances into the current year so it's certainly not my wish to have it go on any longer than we need."

Excess revenues

The government audit would also confirm any excess revenues collected in fiscal year 2019. Birn said he expects there will be excess revenues reported but he did not want to estimate how much, since it is difficult to take pieces out of the audit without contravening some regulations. The excess was projected to be about $22 million by late 2019, although it was initially projected to be $27 million.

The governor and lawmakers have had disparate priorities for the projected excess revenues. Several bills were introduced attempting to tap into the excess revenues, while the governor said the money should be used to pay off some of the government's deficit.

Still, lawmakers had mandated through the fiscal 2020 budget law that $10 million in 2019 excess be deposited into a Hospital Capital Improvement Fund for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority.

Birn said July 20 that, to his knowledge, none of that money had been deposited into the hospital fund.

Earlier in the hearing, Sen. Telo Taitague inquired about the governmentwide audit. She asked if there was anything in law that requires agencies to provide information in a timely manner. Birn said there is no such law at the moment.

"That's something we could look at, but I would say in defense of everybody involved in this, ... the government had a shutdown and some agencies were literally shut down," Birn said. "DOA wasn't and that's why we've been able to get to the point where we are just waiting for this one agency."

Other agencies reported on time or were late due to the shutdown, he said.

Taitague noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, government employees were still being paid and were assigned to work from home.

"The excuse of not providing information, I don't buy that at all and this delay of this excess revenue is just way too long," she said.

War claims

Taitague also inquired about war claims. The government launched a local payment program in light of delays in federal payouts, with the intention of ultimately receiving reimbursements from the federal government. About $12.2 million has been reimbursed to GovGuam and returned to the war claims fund, according to Birn.

That money has been used to pay tax refunds, he said.

Taitague asked where that authority to pay tax refunds came from, as the war claims law requires legislative appropriation for spending out of the war claims fund except for the payment of claims.

"Everybody wants tax refunds ... but paying it correctly is a different story," Taitague said.

Birn said the appropriation authority had come from the fiscal 2020 budget act.

"In the budget?" Taitague said, sounding somewhat exasperated.

"I don't believe that, but I'm not going to sit here and continue arguing," Taitague said. "You're giving me answers and I appreciate it."